Cribbage Club results

Twenty-two Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Ed Montension with an 11/5 +134 card

Second, Byrom Devine with an 11/5 + 90 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +16 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 10/4 +35 card

Fifth, Juli Vanderhoop with a 9-4 +21 card

There were three 24-point hands: Suzanne Cioffi, Bo Picard, and Byram Devine. Thirteen people suffered the dreaded skunk, games won by more than 30.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.