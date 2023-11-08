Robert Champigny (“Hap”) passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2023.



Born in Holyoke to Emile Champigny and Genevieve (Clare) Champigny, Bob was given the childhood nickname “Happy” due to his perpetual good nature, a trait he carried throughout his life, which was readily evident to anyone fortunate enough to know him. Upon graduating from Rosary High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served four years honorably overseas before returning home to embark on a 40-year career as a mechanical engineer with Hamilton Standard (later United Technologies Corp.) in Windsor Locks, Conn., from which he retired as a supervising engineer in 2001.



Bob was a fixture in area baseball, softball, bowling, and golf leagues, and was the proud owner of a hole in one at Edge Hill in Ashfield, a family golf course near and dear to his heart. A classic handyman, there was nothing Bob could not build or fix, and he happily lent his expertise to countless friends, family members, and neighbors throughout the years.



Bob was predeceased by the love of his life, Barbara (Gladu) Champigny, with whom he raised a family in Chicopee over 38 happily married years, until her death in 2002. He was also predeceased by his brother, Paul Champigny, in 2022. Bob is survived by his greatest source of pride, his four children: son Joe Champigny and wife Jenn of Cotuit; daughter Jeanne Ogden and husband Bob of West Tisbury; daughter Terie Geary and husband Jim of Oak Bluffs; and daughter Amy Shanahan and husband Owen of Holyoke. He leaves behind the lights of his life, his six grandchildren: Lauren and Rob Champigny, Olivia Ogden, Cam and Abby Geary, and Ryan Shanahan. He is also survived by three loving and devoted sisters: Clare Gavron of South Hadley, Carol Bouchard of Springfield, and Christine Willemain of Browns Summit, N.C. He will be missed by many adored nieces and nephews, along with a legion of loving cousins and friends.



The family wishes to extend its thanks to the residents and independent-living staff at Day Brook Village in Holyoke for providing Bob with a wonderful home over the last eight years.



The funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton St., Holyoke, followed by burial in Saint Rose de Lima Cemetery in Chicopee. Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7 pm in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton St., in Holyoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the American Heart Association and Day Brook Village Senior Living. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke is handling the services.