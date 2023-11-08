Tisbury: Harvest Supper, ‘Mending the Line,’ Family to Family, foreign films, and concerts

Heard on Main Street: Have you noticed? The hardness of the butter is proportional to the softness of the bread.

All are invited to the First Baptist Church Harvest Supper on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Parish House on William Street. The turkey dinner with beverage and pie costs $18. You can make reservations by calling 508-693-1539 or 508-246-1729. Takeout is also available.

Veterans get free admission to the M.V. Film Center for the movie “Mending the Line” this Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 pm. This is a story about veterans finding something to make living worthwhile. “The drama captures the way two wounded warriors from opposite worlds can overcome trauma, find comfort in nature, and potentially mend themselves.” Proceeds will benefit the new veterans housing on the Island.

I hate to admit it, but last week I made a mistake. I forgot that food is twice as expensive now as it used to be. I suggested you give thanks by sending a check in the wrong amount to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This would provide a family Thanksgiving dinner, a turkey with all the trimmings for needy families on the island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. But now it costs $44 for one family dinner with a turkey (less with a chicken). To underwrite one turkey meal, send your $44 check today to Family to Family, and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven MA 02568. Or send what you can. Every cent goes to the program.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse invites you to enjoy the Wicked Good Musical Revue on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, at 7 pm, and on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 pm. They also offer exciting classic movies on Monday nights in November at 6 pm, featuring Alfred Hitchcock movies with Cary Grant. You can see “To Catch a Thief,” “Notorious,” and “North by Northwest” for $5 cash at the door.

The Edgartown library has Foreign Film Night on Thursdays at 6 pm in November, with English subtitles. Tonight is “The Quiet Girl”; Nov. 16 brings “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and on the 30th, “The Trip to Italy.” Also at the Edgartown library, join the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society for its annual Thanksgiving concert, featuring New England Conservatory ensemble Trio Gaia, with violinist Grant Houston, cellist Yi-Mei Templeman, and pianist Andrew Barnwell. The program is from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also enjoy the Sounds of Autumn Concert Series at the library on Saturdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm: traditional Brazilian music and jazz with the Lucas Ostinato Trio on Nov. 18; for soul and rock ’n’ roll, enjoy Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish on Nov. 25, and Rose Guerin and Friends on Dec. 2.

The West Tisbury library offers a weekly Canasta Club at 3 pm, and Quilting Circle from 6 to 7:30 pm on Wednesdays. All are welcome. Enjoy a free Ballroom/Swing Dance lesson on the first Saturday of the month at 11:45 am. No sign-up needed.

Please honor our veterans and fly your flag on Saturday. Remember, help is always needed at the cemetery to raise the flags. And to take them down. Go early.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Katie Davey on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: If you must choose between two evils, pick the one you’ve never tried before.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.