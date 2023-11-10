Expanded Stop & Shop opens in Edgartown

After a long wait, the expanded Stop & Shop in Edgartown fully opened on Friday.

The Edgartown location continued to operate as construction was ongoing. Shoppers were able to request items from staff as the store’s products were being reorganized and the construction was wrapping up on Thursday.

The multiphase expansion was supposed to start in 2019. However, litigation aimed at halting the project slowed down the process. The suit was eventually dismissed in January of this year.

Islanders had also expressed their anticipation of the remodeled store opening up to the community on social media.

A Stop & Shop representative was not immediately available for comment.