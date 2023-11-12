Honoring Island veterans

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Veterans and active duty military joined in a parade on Saturday in Oak Bluffs marking Veterans Day.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Menemsha led the procession. Leading and speaking during a ceremony included Jo Ann Murphy; Commander of the American Legion post 257; Tom Norbury, commander of the local VFW; Reverend Stephen Harding; and Gail Barmakian, who read the governor’s Veterans Day address.

Earlier in the morning, 300 American flags were placed at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tisbury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here