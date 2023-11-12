Honoring Island veterans

1 of 5

Veterans and active duty military joined in a parade on Saturday in Oak Bluffs marking Veterans Day.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Menemsha led the procession. Leading and speaking during a ceremony included Jo Ann Murphy; Commander of the American Legion post 257; Tom Norbury, commander of the local VFW; Reverend Stephen Harding; and Gail Barmakian, who read the governor’s Veterans Day address.

Earlier in the morning, 300 American flags were placed at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tisbury.