“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” –Sen. John F. Kennedy, 1958

These words from 1958 sound like good advice for the U.S. Congress today.

Nov. 22 marks 60 years since the assassination of Pres. John F. Kennedy. He was 46 years old, and was in the third year of his presidency. He remains the youngest elected president in U.S. history. He accomplished a lot in his short time in office, including starting the Peace Corps in 1961. He and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy brought a new youthfulness and energy to the White House. He was a passionate advocate for civil rights, and for science, education, and the arts.

I was 10 years old and in my sixth grade classroom when we heard the news. I had never seen teachers crying before. For four days after, life seemed to come to a standstill while everyone absorbed the shock and watched the unfolding events on TV. Everyone was grieving for the young family, and for the country. It seemed impossible, and it felt like something had shifted in our lives.

Thanksgiving is next week, and Chef Deon let me know that turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served at the VFW from 12 to 7 pm on Thanksgiving Day. This is a free community meal. Meals will also be delivered to anyone who can’t make it in person. If you would like to volunteer to help or donate, contact Chef Deon at 508-627-0330.

You can also help an Island family enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings through the Family to Family program. Send $44 to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

The Oak Bluffs library book donation drive is here. Bring your books in good to excellent condition to the library on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 am to1 pm. No textbooks, and any reference books must be dated within three years. Call 508-693-9433 for more information.

Truckin’ MV is also on Saturday, Nov. 18. Bring the little ones to M.V. Regional High School parking lot to see, touch, and experience all the vehicles they love — fire trucks, police cars, excavators, you name it! This super-fun fundraiser for the Vineyard Montessori School runs from 10 am to 1 pm; don’t miss it.

The M.V. Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Middle School Dance on Friday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 9 pm. There will be food and beverages, along with DJ Smooth B. The dress theme is Black and White (dress up or dress down). You do not have to be a member to attend. Thanks to Dhakir Warren and the amazing B&G staff for providing wonderful opportunities for Island youth!

Featherstone Center for the Arts has begun its 21st annual Holiday Gift Show. This is THE showcase for Island artists, and my favorite place for perfect holiday shopping. With close to 100 artists offering their wares, there is truly something for everyone!

It usually takes me more than one visit to find every treasure, so plan ahead. The Gift Show is open daily from 12 to 4 pm through Dec. 17 (closed Thanksgiving Day). Shop local while supporting our arts community.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging has a busy calendar for November. A new program, Stars on Martha’s Vineyard, will offer special luncheons to give thanks to community members. On Nov. 21, Donna Pachico will be honored. Lunch is at noon; call 693-4509 for reservations.

Oak Bluffs is lighting up for Christmas right after Thanksgiving! Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25, will be filled with activities, including a Holiday Open Market at the Strand Theater both days, from 10-3, with music, Santa, and more. Reindeer games will be played in Ocean Park on Saturday from 1 to 3, and the tree lighting is Saturday at 6 pm.

Breakfast with Santa is Sunday morning at Linda Jean’s. It’s all sponsored by the Oak Bluffs parks department and the Oak Bluffs Association. The full calendar of events is on the website, obamv.com.

Big bunches of birthday hugs to Dori Clark and Tessa Whitaker on the 17th. Nov. 18 is full of Oak Bluffs birthdays, including Jeff Lambert, Maya Moran, Nick Fiore, Richard Selig, Richie Combra Jr., and Jennifer Goeckel. Also shouting Happy Birthday all the way to West Tisbury to Teri Mello! Carlin Hart shares his Nov. 20 birthday with Stephen Crohan, Jake Ponte, and Pres. Joe Biden. Nov. 21 is the day for Susan deBettencourt, and Livingston Taylor. Koda Sylvia will get some extra treats on the 21st also. Wishing Lucinda Sheldon and Dhakir Warren a happy day on the 22nd.

Send me your news!