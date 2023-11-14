West Tisbury voters reject accessory dwelling pilot

Developing story

West Tisbury voters rejected a warrant article to fund an accessory dwelling unit pilot program at a special town meeting Tuesday evening.

The vote was 40 against and 24 for.

The article would have raised $250,000 for West Tisbury’s Affordable Housing Trust to promote year-round housing for households earning up to 150 percent of the Dukes County area median income. With the funding, the trust would have provided forgivable loans of up to $25,000 to residential property owners to build accessory units on their property. The loans would have been for pre-development expenses and for restrictions based on the town’s current ADU Program.

The article was discussed for around 30 minutes, with some voters concerned that they were uninformed on program specifics, that specifics were not fully determined, that $250,000 should not be approved outside the annual town meeting in the spring, and that the proposal lacked stipulations regarding loan eligibility.

“Obviously, it’s just disappointing,” said Jefrey DuBard, article proponent and member of the town’s affordable housing committee. “If we’re not trying new things and trying to be innovative, we’re not going to make progress. Sometimes that involves, as I said [in the meeting], something that’s not going to be perfect…It’s going to be a continued community process. I certainly thought we had effectively done that between when we first began discussing this and now.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, voters rejected an article to allow dogs on Lambert’s Cove Beach before 10 am from June 15 to Labor Day.