Oak Bluffs clerk recognized

Oak Bluffs Town Clerk Colleen Morris recently qualified for the Massachusetts Town Clerks’ Association’s Certified Massachusetts Municipal Clerk designation.

The municipal clerk certificate is achieved by attending MTCA-sponsored educational courses. and passing a 250-question test measuring the municipal clerk’s knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws in categories such as elections and election procedures, vital records, campaign and political finance, town meetings, ethics, and public records. Currently, only 112 of the commonwealth’s 301 active town clerks hold this designation.

Morris has served as Oak Bluffs’ elected town clerk for three years. Prior to that, she served as assistant town clerk from 2017 to 2020. She was a constable from 2016 to 2020, and clerk to the zoning board of appeals from 2012 to 2019.

In addition to professional membership in the MTCA, she is a member of the Cape and Islands Town Clerks Association.

Morris is scheduled to receive the commemorative pin and certificate at the association’s Winter Conference, in February.