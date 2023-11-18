Services Sunday for Waylon Madison Sauer

Waylon Madison Sauer, 17, of West Tisbury died on Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, 2023, after a car accident on State Road in West Tisbury. He was the son of Wenonah Madison Sauer and Daniel James Sauer.

He will be waked at the family home at 20 Island Farms Road in West Tisbury on Saturday evening, Nov. 18. A graveside service will be held at the Gay Head Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon, and a funeral service will follow at the Ag Hall. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.