Tabernacle roof repair receives matching donor

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association has announced a new fundraising campaign called “Let’s Raise Funds, our Voices, and the Roof,” for the replacement of the Tabernacle roof.

From now through Dec. 30, the association has also received a challenge match for all donations, from a “generous Campground family,” a release from the association says. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.

The association says that the roof of the Tabernacle must be replaced after 90 years. Work has already begun, and is scheduled to be completed in May 2024, in time for the graduation of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students.

The estimated cost is about $7 million. The association says it has raised $5 million already.

Donations can be made at mvcma.org.