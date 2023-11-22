Games galore

1 of 15

Christmas just doesn’t feel like Christmas without a game or two. Party games, board games, card games —they all make the holidays a little more fun. There is something special about a brand-new, fresh-out-of-the-wrapper game, maybe it’s the confidence that you have all the pieces or cards without having to search through the couch cushions. They’re a great way to spend time with your family and friends. A welcomed positive distraction bringing people together. After the hustle and bustle of cooking, cleaning, socializing, they really bring you into the moment, plus a little friendly competition is healthy.

Lazy Frog in Oak Bluffs has a gift for the entire family, something you can bring to a holiday party, Secret Santa or Yankee Swap, stocking stuffers, and they even have something to keep your pesky little cousin out of your hair for the holiday. With hundreds of games, puzzles, and more, we narrowed it down and shared some top picks of the family friendly games that might be nice to add to your holiday shopping list this year.

The Lazy Frog, 42 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs. Hours of “hopperation” are extended between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so be sure to check their website, lazyfrogmv.com, instagram (@LazyFrogMV), facebook (The Lazy Frog MV).