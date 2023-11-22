Judge annuls planning board turf decision

A land court judge has issued a final ruling in the lawsuit between the Oak Bluffs Planning Board and Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District, finding that the board did not have the authority to deny the school a request to construct a turf field.

The planning board was most recently hoping that the judge would remand the project back to the board for further review, so they could potentially look at another location for the turf field, outside of a sensitive environmental area.

But Judge Kevin T. Smith ruled on Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving — that the planning board is bound by a Massachusetts law known as the Dover Amendment, which gives special protections to projects with an educational component.

The decision follows a lengthy battle between the high school committee and the planning board, who, in their refusal grant the school a special permit, had cited concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a class of chemicals dubbed “forever chemicals” that have been detected in artificial turf fields.

On Wednesday, the judge annulled the board’s decision.

The planning board now has 30 days to appeal the most recent decision.

Reached on Wednesday, planning board chair Ewell Hopkins would not speculate on how his fellow board members felt about a possible appeal; they would discuss the issue at a future meeting.

But Hopkins said the ruling is troubling because the judge has stated that if there are environmental concerns with a project, the planning board has little recourse.

“He has ruled that under zoning legislation, we have no authority. You can like plastic. You can like grass. But with the authority of zoning legislation, you don’t have a dog in the fight as a planning board when there’s an educational component. That amazes me.”

School officials could not be reached for comment.