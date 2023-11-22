Stormy weather causes power outages, ferry cancellations

Updated

Power outages and ferry cancellations hit the Islands on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Over 2,000 customers were impacted by power outages on Martha’s Vineyard in the morning.

The majority of the outages occurred up-Island, caused by tree limbs and equipment damage, according to Eversource.

Power was restored to up-Island towns by around 8:04 am, but there were still customers in Vineyard Haven near Weaver Lane and in Edgartown near Sutton’s Way awaiting power restoration.

It is uncertain whether further power outages will occur on the Vineyard.

“With the potential for strong winds to persist throughout the day into tonight, additional outages are possible,” Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle told The Times. “We know this is an important time for our customers with the Thanksgiving holiday, and in preparation for this storm, we sent additional crews to Martha’s Vineyard yesterday to support restoration efforts. We remind customers to please report any outage if they experience one and to stay as far away as possible from any downed lines and to assume that they are energized.”

Hinkle also referred people to visit Eversource’s website for additional preparedness and safety tips, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3upD1qa.

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority (SSA) trips have also been hit by the rocky weather.

Weather conditions caused delays and multiple cancellations on the Martha’s Vineyard route — including the 12 pm departure from Vineyard Haven so far — and nearly half of the ferries on the Nantucket route have been canceled. The SSA warned in an online post that the National Weather Service forecasted gusts up to 50 mph on Wednesday, Nov. 22, for most of the day.

According to the SSA, those booked for travel on a canceled trip will be accommodated on a “space-available basis.” Change and cancellation fees are being waived for all travel booked for Wednesday. To change or modify a reservation, customers can visit www.steamshipauthority.com, call the SSA reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.

“Please continue to watch our website for further updates,” the announcement reads.