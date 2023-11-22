Tisbury approves harbor fee increase

The Tisbury Select Board has approved a 10 percent increase of harbor fees and leases at the Vineyard Haven Harbor for the 2024 season. Harbor officials say the increase is in line with a previous decision to increase fees by 10 percent every two years.

Tisbury mooring fees are currently based on separate fee tiers for boats of different lengths, with a tier every 10 feet of boat length. A vessel under 20 feet long currently pays a yearly mooring fee of $172. A vessel length of 30–39 feet pays $270 yearly.

Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker advised the board to stay the course regarding the fee schedule, with the increase every other year. “Several years ago, the Select Board asked the harbor department to increase fees by 10 percent every other year,” said Crocker. “We recommend continuing this process for calendar year 2024.”

Crocker also discussed the difficulty of precisely determining how much to charge for mooring fees. “Regarding mooring fees, technically you would charge what the cost of administering the moorings are. And that’s a really difficult number to come up with. Because you would literally have to track, every day, the amount of time on moorings, and we spend time on moorings pretty much every day.”

“We have to go through a bit of mental gymnastics in order to try to compare apples to apples, since the other two towns have a flat fee,” Crocker added.

Edgartown charges a flat fee of $200. In Oak Bluffs, a yearly mooring fee in its harbor is $400, and a mooring outside of its harbor is $300.

No official proposal was made to implement a flat fee in Tisbury, but the feasibility of that policy was discussed.

Crocker stated that he believes the current tiered system to be more fair than a flat fee, partly due to certain boats taking up more space in the harbor. “I would have to assume that people with larger vessels also have larger budgets,” added Crocker.

The harbormaster was also concerned that a flat fee would result in people with smaller vessels subsidizing the fee for people with larger vessels.

To show what a flat fee for Tisbury could look like, Crocker cited possible dollar amounts, provided by town finance director Jon Snyder. “If we had a flat fee, which we do not, the current flat fee would be $212 dollars. And we are proposing, if we got a 10 percent increase, it would be $233.”

Tisbury resident Andy Chapman warned the board about the impact of the fee increases and off-season leases on younger boaters, many of whom work on the waterfront and in the harbor. “I’m a little concerned with the shoulder season increases and off-season leases,” said Chapman. “I would just propose…slowing the roll of that 10 percent every other year on those off-season leases.”

“Twenty percent more over four years is significant to a young person…already struggling to keep a little wooden boat going, and we know it’s not where you get your revenue,” said Chapman. “We need to take care of the future of the harbor.”

The board approved the increase despite the concern.

“All we’re talking about is this year,” replied board member John Cahill. “Two years from now or next year or whatever, if you folks would like, we could address this, and we could take it in any direction that you feel is necessary.”