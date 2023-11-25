SSA cancels nine trips Saturday

Nine Steamship Authority (SSA) trips have been canceled Saturday due to a crew shortage.

The following trips departing from Woods Hole and arriving in Vineyard Haven have been canceled: 11:05 am, 1:35 pm, 4:05 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:45 pm.

The 12:20 pm, 2:50 pm, 5:20 pm, 7:30 pm trips from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole have also been canceled.

In preparation for Thanksgiving, SSA had added an additional eight trips Saturday between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard.

The schedule disruptions are due to a shortage of one licensed deck officer and is expected to affect only one shift on the M/V Katama, Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times Saturday morning.

“The shift ends tomorrow so this issue will not extend beyond then,” he said.