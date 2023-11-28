Mark Edward McGoldrick, 65, of West Tisbury, passed away on Nov. 23, 2023, in Oak Bluffs at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Mark was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Albany, N.Y., to parents Edythe A. McGoldrick (née Sullivan) and David M. McGoldrick, M.D.

Mark spent his childhood in Wellesley, and received his B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1981, MBA from Suffolk University in 1984, and master’s of real estate development from Columbia University in 1989 He moved to Cambridge after attending college.

Mark and Debbie lived in New York City after they married. They moved to Toronto, Canada, where Rebecca and Charlotte were born, and then to New Jersey, where Sam was born. With their three children, they lived in Hong Kong and then London, before returning to the U.S. and making Martha’s Vineyard their permanent home.

Mark loved skiing, football, tennis, reading, his dogs, and traveling the world.

Mark had an outstanding business career, starting at CIBC in Canada, then with Goldman Sachs, where his rapid rise culminated in becoming the co-founder and head of the global special situations group in FICC at Goldman Sachs. In 2008, he founded global private equity firm Mount Kellett Capital, where he served as managing partner.

In addition to serving as the chairman of the board of the Global Fund for Children, he supported several organizations offering programming around food security, youth services, education, and more.

Reader of all the books. Professional dog conversationalist. Enthusiastic disseminator of science innovation news and cute animal stories. Generous dispenser of horse treats. Cheerleader of all of his children’s endeavors. Mark was a brilliant, inspirational citizen of the world, and a devoted and much-loved family man. We miss him deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McGoldrick; his children, Rebecca A. McGoldrick of the Netherlands, Charlotte K. McGoldrick of Oakland, Calif, and Samuel J. McGoldrick of San Francisco, Calif.; and by his five siblings, John M. McGoldrick, M.D., of Madbury, N.H. Mary E. McGoldrick of Rye, N.H., Ellen M. Kiely of Cotuit, Kevin F. McGoldrick of Hilton Head, S.C., and Amy P. McDevitt of Wolfeboro, N.H.

A celebration of life will be held at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1 pm. A reception will follow.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to the Island Housing Trust, online at ihtmv.org.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and information.