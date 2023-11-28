SSA slip under repair

A broken transfer bridge in Vineyard Haven operated by the Steamship Authority is under repair and could lead to service disruptions to the Martha’s Vineyard route.

“Due to repairs to a slip in Vineyard Haven, service delays are likely today on the Martha’s Vineyard route,” the SSA stated in an online post. “Please plan accordingly if you are traveling with us today.”

SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times on Tuesday that a pin failed on the transfer bridge, leading to the needed repair. He said the repairs are expected to be completed by today.

While no cancellations are expected stemming from this, Driscoll did point out that delays will be likely.

“There should be two parking spots, but there’s only one,” he said. “Someone’s going to have to wait.”