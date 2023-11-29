Fall colors on exhibit at Louisa Gould Gallery

1 of 4

You’ll find lots of gold and russet tones in the latest exhibit at the Louisa Gould Gallery. The show, titled “Colors of Fall,” showcases work by a variety of artists whose palette leans toward these hues. However, given that we live on an Island, there are also plenty of vibrant blues, and cooler shades of gray and white.

“Being a year-round business, I think it’s a great time to serve the local community,” says Gould.

“People have more time to come and explore the artwork. I like to continue to show new work, and provide a space and a place for people to view and engage in art.”

Among the dozen or so artists included in the “Colors of Fall” show are two women new to the gallery.

Donna Lee Nyzio has provided a couple of wonderful oil paintings of boats at rest. “Orange Hat,” an image of a fishing boat at harbor, is rendered in soft early morning colors, and features a couple of pops of color in an orange life preserver, float, and of course, a fisherman’s bright baseball cap. “Bright Eyes” takes full advantage of the striking hues of fall, against which a couple of anchored fishing boats come alive with the bright lights showing through their windows on an otherwise gloomy morning. Both images perfectly capture the feeling of a seaside fishing village at a peaceful time of day.

Nyzio is a signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Gould initially brought the artist on board when she first hosted her “Martha’s Vineyard Maritime Art Show,” which spotlighted a number of members of that distinguished association.

Pam Carroll celebrates another side of the season in her beautiful still lifes, featuring fruit rendered in the style of the early Dutch and Spanish masters. A bunch of Concord grapes in one, and a pair of crimson-red pomegranates in the other, show the artist’s abundant talent for capturing the beauty in everyday objects. The multi-awardwinning artist has shown her work in galleries and museums across the country. In 2006, Carroll was elected by the White House as “Artist of the Year,” and was commissioned to paint a series of Christmas paintings used to illustrate the White House Christmas brochure.

The “Colors of Fall” exhibit will also include a couple of paintings by the late Doug Kent, a beloved Island artist who passed away in September after a decades-long career.

Hanging simultaneously with the seasonal exhibit, Gould will also be showing her annual “Small Wonders” show. In its 19th year now, the show is subtitled “Petit Paintings for the Holidays,” and will feature numerous works in a more affordable range. Included in the show are small-scale paintings, bronze sculptures, ceramics, glass vases and ornaments, and an interesting series of rectangular, sculptural-style. abstract paintings by Marsha Staiger.

“Petit Paintings” and “Colors of Fall” will hang through the end of the year. Louisa Gould Gallery is open daily 11 am to 5 pm at 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven.