Vaccine bus returning in December

The Island Boards of Health will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The vaccines will be given out on a charter bus that has come to the Island the past several years following the pandemic to provide inoculation.

COVID boosters and flu vaccines are for adults and children ages 6 months and older.

Preregistration is strongly encouraged to ensure adequate vaccine availability. Register here: bit.ly/BusVaccineAppt.