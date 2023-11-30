Hospital names new board member

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has announced that John M. Denson Jr. has been named the newest member of its board of trustees, which also includes Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Denson fills a final vacancy left open since the summer when three board members stepped down.

“We are delighted to be working with John at this important time in our hospital and Windemere’s transformation in advancing clinical and elder support services for our community,” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president Denise Schepici said in a statement.

Denson is a senior client partner for Korn Ferry, a consulting company. He has spent more than 20 years partnering with health care systems, academic medical centers, payor organizations and other healthcare related entities in recruiting and evaluating executive and clinical leadership teams.

“It is an honor to serve on the board,” Denson is quoted in a release. “Being able to give back to a community that has been a part of my family for generations is a privilege.”

Denson holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Connecticut, where he is a member of the School of Business Alumni Hall of Fame, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island where he is a member of the National Board of Overseers and chair of the Advisory Board for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Hospital officials announced earlier this year that Vincent McDermott and Zack Rosenburg filled the two other openings left vacant this summer.