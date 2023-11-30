Museum to host housing panel

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will be hosting a discussion next week entitled “Off-Island Perspectives on the Island Housing Crisis,” where panelists will be exploring the intricacies of the Martha’s Vineyard housing problem.

Panelists will include former Secretary of Housing and Economic Development under Gov. Deval Patrick, Dan O’Connell, Representative Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and Nantucket Housing Director Tucker Holland, who will be providing guidance on next steps in the Island’s pursuit of finding housing solutions.

The discussion will be moderated by Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Island Housing Planner Laura Silber.

“This engaging discussion promises to shed light on potential solutions and inspire action,” event organizers say. “Bring your questions and an open mind to be a part of this important conversation.”

The talk, which is free and open to all, will take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum Wednesday, December 6, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.