Vineyard rep. will run for state senate

Updated, Nov. 30

Falmouth State Senator Sue Moran revealed Thursday that she will run for county office next year, opening the door for a vacancy in the district stretching from Mashpee and Woods Hole to Plymouth.

State House News Service first reported that there is already interest in her current post, including state representative Dylan Fernandes, who currently represents the Vineyard, as well as Nantucket and part of Falmouth.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Martha’s Vineyard,” Fernandes said in a statement to The Times. “I love the Island and consider it my adopted home. With the vacancy of my hometown Senate District, I am running to be the next State Senator of Plymouth and Barnstable to use that platform to continue our work of protecting the environment, supporting workforce housing, and addressing substance misuse and mental health issues. Know that our office will work tirelessly to help the people of the Vineyard throughout the remainder of our term. I am so deeply grateful to Vineyarders for their kindness, friendship, and support over these past seven years.”

Fernandes has been serving the Islands and Falmouth in the state house since 2017. He most recently cruised to reelection during the state election last November.