Controversial Edgartown project continues hearings

A controversial Edgartown project will make another appearance before the Edgartown Historic District Commission.

Neighbors have voiced their opposition to the 81 South Water St. project in the past, some who felt that changes to the property would eliminate a view to Edgartown Harbor. But the project was approved by the Edgartown Historic District commission in August after a number of meetings, before heading to the Edgartown Conservation Commission.

But the applicants withdrew their application in October before returning to the conservation commission for a public hearing last week. The new application seeks “permission for additions and renovations to an existing dwelling with a new foundation, construction of an exercise spa, landscaping and related site activities.”

Project representatives Douglas Hoehn, principal of land surveying and civil engineering firm Schofield, Barbini and Hoehn, and Peter Fletcher, an architect from Patrick Ahearn Architect, presented the details at last week’s hearing. A key change is that plans call for a fence around the pool, which commissioners believed was important for safety reasons.

“We had asked for a review by the historic district commission [for] a determination on the visibility of the pool,” Fletcher said. “Unfortunately, they have not been able to schedule that hearing.”

That hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 but was pushed back to Dec. 21.

The conservation commission also plans to continue this hearing.

Several abutters to the property voiced their concerns at the recent meeting. John Brittain asked various clarifying questions but also emphasized the need to keep the applicants compliant with town bylaws.

Lucy Dahl expressed concern that the excavation for the pool and building foundation could impact the vista and potentially increase storm vulnerability for the house.

Sarah Hughes echoed these worries, adding her concern over how the pool construction could have an impact on the wetlands.

After hearing public comments, the conservation commission unanimously approved continuing their hearing of the project on Jan. 10, 2024.