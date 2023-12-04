Sgt. with local D.A.’s office dies

The Massachusetts State Police announced on Sunday that a detective assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office died suddenly.

State Police announced over the media platform X that 41-year-old Sergeant Gregory Furtado “spent his career in service to and in protection of, the citizens of our Commonwealth.”

Sgt. Furtado led a narcotics task force within the local district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Robert Galibois released a statement following Furtado’s passing, saying that he was saddened at the trooper’s passing and that he offered his deepest condolences to “Furtado’s family, loved ones, and law enforcement colleagues.”

A number of local police departments issued statements to pay respects to the sergeant following Sunday’s announcement.

“The [Oak Bluffs Police Department] sends heartfelt condolences to the Massachusetts State Police and the family and friends of Sergeant Gregory Furtado after his sudden passing,” a message reads on the Oak Bluffs Facebook page.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts released a statement Sunday as well, saying there are services available for Furtado’s colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with Sergeant Furtado’s wife, children, and coworkers as well as their family and friends as they process this tragic loss,” the association said. “Troopers from our Employee Assistance Unit are available and we encourage any members struggling with his loss to reach out.”

State Police have not said how Furtado died.