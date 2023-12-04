Thousands hit by down-Island power outage

Thousands of down-Island residents were struck by power outages on Monday.

It’s unclear what has caused the outage at this time. Eversource officials were not immediately available for comment.

A Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) map showed that the heaviest hit town was Oak Bluffs with 3,969 customers losing power. In Edgartown, 643 customers were affected while only eight customers lost power in Tisbury.

Eversource’s power outage map shows that power has been restored to all customers. The last group to have their power restored were 475 customers in Oak Bluffs near New York Avenue.

It is uncertain why such a large power outage occurred, although the weather is likely not the cause.

“I would be shocked if there were any weather reasoning,” Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office, said. He pointed out that wind speeds have been around 13 knots and there are no storm systems in the area.

It also didn’t seem to be just a tree falling either, which Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz mentioned to The Times wouldn’t be enough to knock out so much of the town’s power. Wirtz said that much of the power has since been restored.