Edgartown proposing to restrict private parties

Edgartown is proposing a new bylaw that would regulate how many parties a private residence could have in a given week and month.

The bylaw would limit social events with more than 50 people at a private residence to two per week for that space, and five per calendar month.

“Exceptions may be granted for events of public or community interest,” says the bylaw proposal, “provided that the town has adopted a zoning bylaw authorizing events of public or community interest at private residences by special permit.”

The town’s select board has set a hearing for Jan. 8 to discuss the bylaw, which would require approval at town meeting.

The current proposal is a general bylaw; a zoning bylaw that would allow homeowners to request a special permit to exceed the proposed event limits has not yet been proposed.

The proposed bylaw defines a social event as “[a] gathering or party … for nonprofit, educational, social, fundraising, celebratory, or recreational purposes, including but not limited to weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, [and] reunions.”

The proposed bylaw would be enforced by the Police Department and the town. Police would be able to seek penalties of $300 per violation; each day in violation of the bylaw would be counted separately.

“Current bylaws … don’t even have language that speaks to the peaceful enjoyment of the neighborhood,” said building inspector and zoning bylaw review committee member Reade Milne, who presented the proposed bylaw at the board meeting. “This is an attempt to have some form of regulation of that so that we don’t have party houses that are holding frequent events and disturbing the neighborhood, and that there’s nothing that the town can do anything about.”

Milne said that the proposed bylaw was inspired by discussions from last August regarding large residential social events in Edgartown. At an August select board meeting, neighbors spoke against a property known as the Uncle Nearest House, which had spurred complaints over disruptive parties and significant traffic. Discussions then also concerned whether the house’s gatherings qualified as commercial events, which would violate zoning bylaws.

“It’s a starting point,” Milne said of the planned public hearing. “I see it as a good opportunity to begin a conversation.”

“I think it’ll help,” said board member Margaret Serpa.