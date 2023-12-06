Heritage trail honoring Robert Hayden

On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 2 pm, the 37th site of the African American Heritage Trail will be dedicated at the Oak Bluffs library.

The site honors the lifetime achievements of Robert C. Hayden Jr., a teacher, educational trailblazer, author, and lifelong activist for justice.

The dedication is a collaboration between the African American Heritage Trail and the Massachusetts Association of Science Teachers.

Allyson Malik, library director, is scheduled to speak about the bond she and the library staff had with Hayden, and his contributions to the library.

Elaine Cawley Weintraub, co-founder and executive director of the Heritage Trail, and Nikeya Tankard, representing her grandmother, Carrie Camillo Tankard, also a co-founder of the Trail, are scheduled to speak.

Joel Weintraub, representative of the Massachusetts Association of Science Teachers; and Richard L. Taylor, who will eulogize Robert C. Hayden, will speak; and Kevin Hayden, son of Robert Hayden and Suffolk County D.A., will speak on behalf of the family.