42nd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Thursday, Dec. 7

8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

5 – 8 pm
Cheese Board Making Party at Nell

5 – 9 pm
Dinner with Black Infusions at Town MV

5:30 – 7 pm
Santa Fun Run with Amity Island Running Club at Bad Martha

 

Friday, Dec. 8

8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

9:30 – 10 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog

10:15 – 10:45 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11 – 11:30 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11 am – 1 pm
Annual Open House at The Anchors

11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

12 – 8 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

12:30 – 1 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

1 – 2 pm
Adult Holiday Craft: Ornament Painting at Edgartown Library

1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 2:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 4 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

2:45 – 3:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

3:45 – 4:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

4 – 8 pm
Pelican Club Christmas

5 – 7 pm
JK Designs Sip and Shop at Juniper

5 – 7 pm
Holiday Gumdrop Bar at Salte

5 – 7 pm
Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery

5 – 8 pm
Starry Night Sip & Shop at Botanical Beauty

5 – 8 pm
Apres Ski at LandVest Lodge

5 – 9 pm
Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV

5:30 – 6:30 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse

6 – 9 pm
Sip and Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.

8 – 9:30 pm
Minnesingers Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church

 

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 2 pm
Plum Hill School’s Annual Elves Faire at Federated Church

10 am – 2 pm
Open House at Edgartown Library

10 am – 3 pm
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

10 am – 3 pm
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at the Carnegie

10 am – 3 pm
Handmade from the Heart at Daniel Fisher House

10 am – 4 pm
30th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival

10 am – 4 pm
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-a-bus at Lower Main St. parking lot

10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 4 pm
Patio Party at Salte

10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 6 pm
Author Book Signings at Edgartown Books

10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog

11 – 11:45 am
Christmas in Edgartown Parade on Main Street

11 am – 2 pm
Open House at St. Andrew’s Church

11 am – 2 pm
Natural History Museum Pop-up at Dune

11 am – 2 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

11 am – 3 pm
Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery

11 am – 3 pm
Chappy Ferry Pop-up Shop at Memorial Wharf

11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 1 pm
Photos with Santa at the Covington

12 – 2 pm
Destination M.V. at Plan It Martha’s Vineyard

12 – 3 pm
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

12 – 3 pm
Holiday Cookie Decorating at Town MV

12 – 3 pm
Open House at Morning Glory Farm

12 – 3 pm
The S’mores, the Merrier at Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square

12 – 3 pm
Queen Frostine & the Sugar Plum Fairies at Sea Spa Salon

12 – 4 pm
Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church

12 – 5 pm
Fishing Santa at Kismet Outfitters

12 – 6 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

12 – 9 pm
Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV

12:30 – 1 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

12:30 – 1:30 pm
Gingerbread House Building with Waterfront Builders

1 – 1:30 pm
Buddy the Elf Breakfast: Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs

1 – 3 pm
Open House at Vincent House & Gardens

1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 2:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2:45 – 3:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 6 pm
Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting

3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

3:45 – 4:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

4 – 5:30 pm
Minnesinger’s Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church

4 – 6:30 pm
Illuminate Mytoi Garden on Chappaquiddick

4 – 8 pm
Pelican Club Christmas

4:30 – 5 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

5 – 7 pm
Local Artisan Sip and Shop at Juniper

5:15 – 5:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

6 – 6:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

 

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 am – 2 pm
Breakfast All Day at Rosewater Market

8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

8:45 – 9:45 am
Holiday Hustle 5K Run or Walk at M.V. Boys & Girls Club

9 am – 12 pm
Pancake Breakfast with Santa at M.V. Boys & Girls Club

9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 3 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

10 am – 3 pm
Artists in Residence Holiday Market at Faraway Hotel

10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm
Annual Holiday Sweater Contest at Nell

10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 5 pm
Shop for a Cause at Salte

11 am – 1 pm
Holiday Dog Show with Al Fresco Tails in the Mini Park

12 – 2 pm
Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church

3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

 

