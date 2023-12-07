42nd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

1 of 6

Thursday, Dec. 7

8 am – 2 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm

Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

3 – 8 pm

MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

5 – 8 pm

Cheese Board Making Party at Nell

5 – 9 pm

Dinner with Black Infusions at Town MV

5:30 – 7 pm

Santa Fun Run with Amity Island Running Club at Bad Martha

Friday, Dec. 8

8 am – 2 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm

Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

9:30 – 10 am

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm

Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog

10:15 – 10:45 am

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11 – 11:30 am

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11 am – 1 pm

Annual Open House at The Anchors

11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

12 – 8 pm

Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

12:30 – 1 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

1 – 2 pm

Adult Holiday Craft: Ornament Painting at Edgartown Library

1:15 – 1:45 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 2:30 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 4 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

2:45 – 3:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 8 pm

MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

3:45 – 4:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

4 – 8 pm

Pelican Club Christmas

5 – 7 pm

JK Designs Sip and Shop at Juniper

5 – 7 pm

Holiday Gumdrop Bar at Salte

5 – 7 pm

Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery

5 – 8 pm

Starry Night Sip & Shop at Botanical Beauty

5 – 8 pm

Apres Ski at LandVest Lodge

5 – 9 pm

Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse

6 – 9 pm

Sip and Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.

8 – 9:30 pm

Minnesingers Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 am – 2 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 9 pm

Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 2 pm

Plum Hill School’s Annual Elves Faire at Federated Church

10 am – 2 pm

Open House at Edgartown Library

10 am – 3 pm

Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

10 am – 3 pm

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at the Carnegie

10 am – 3 pm

Handmade from the Heart at Daniel Fisher House

10 am – 4 pm

30th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival

10 am – 4 pm

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-a-bus at Lower Main St. parking lot

10 am – 4 pm

Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 4 pm

Patio Party at Salte

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 6 pm

Author Book Signings at Edgartown Books

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog

11 – 11:45 am

Christmas in Edgartown Parade on Main Street

11 am – 2 pm

Open House at St. Andrew’s Church

11 am – 2 pm

Natural History Museum Pop-up at Dune

11 am – 2 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

11 am – 3 pm

Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery

11 am – 3 pm

Chappy Ferry Pop-up Shop at Memorial Wharf

11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

11:45 am – 1 pm

Photos with Santa at the Covington

12 – 2 pm

Destination M.V. at Plan It Martha’s Vineyard

12 – 3 pm

Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

12 – 3 pm

Holiday Cookie Decorating at Town MV

12 – 3 pm

Open House at Morning Glory Farm

12 – 3 pm

The S’mores, the Merrier at Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square

12 – 3 pm

Queen Frostine & the Sugar Plum Fairies at Sea Spa Salon

12 – 4 pm

Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church

12 – 5 pm

Fishing Santa at Kismet Outfitters

12 – 6 pm

Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

12 – 9 pm

Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV

12:30 – 1 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

12:30 – 1:30 pm

Gingerbread House Building with Waterfront Builders

1 – 1:30 pm

Buddy the Elf Breakfast: Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs

1 – 3 pm

Open House at Vincent House & Gardens

1:15 – 1:45 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 2:30 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

2:45 – 3:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 6 pm

Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting

3 – 8 pm

MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

3:45 – 4:15 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

4 – 5:30 pm

Minnesinger’s Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church

4 – 6:30 pm

Illuminate Mytoi Garden on Chappaquiddick

4 – 8 pm

Pelican Club Christmas

4:30 – 5 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

5 – 7 pm

Local Artisan Sip and Shop at Juniper

5:15 – 5:45 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

6 – 6:30 pm

Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 am – 2 pm

Breakfast All Day at Rosewater Market

8 am – 2 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

8:45 – 9:45 am

Holiday Hustle 5K Run or Walk at M.V. Boys & Girls Club

9 am – 12 pm

Pancake Breakfast with Santa at M.V. Boys & Girls Club

9 am – 9 pm

Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest

10 am – 3 pm

Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel

10 am – 3 pm

Artists in Residence Holiday Market at Faraway Hotel

10 am – 4 pm

Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Holiday Sweater Contest at Nell

10 am – 5 pm

Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell

10 am – 5 pm

Shop for a Cause at Salte

11 am – 1 pm

Holiday Dog Show with Al Fresco Tails in the Mini Park

12 – 2 pm

Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church

3 – 8 pm

MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s

For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, visit christmasinedgartown.com.