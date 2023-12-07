42nd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Thursday, Dec. 7
8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper
10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell
3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s
5 – 8 pm
Cheese Board Making Party at Nell
5 – 9 pm
Dinner with Black Infusions at Town MV
5:30 – 7 pm
Santa Fun Run with Amity Island Running Club at Bad Martha
Friday, Dec. 8
8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest
9:30 – 10 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper
10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell
10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog
10:15 – 10:45 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
11 – 11:30 am
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
11 am – 1 pm
Annual Open House at The Anchors
11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
12 – 8 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel
12:30 – 1 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
1 – 2 pm
Adult Holiday Craft: Ornament Painting at Edgartown Library
1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
2 – 2:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
2 – 4 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits
2:45 – 3:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s
3:45 – 4:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
4 – 8 pm
Pelican Club Christmas
5 – 7 pm
JK Designs Sip and Shop at Juniper
5 – 7 pm
Holiday Gumdrop Bar at Salte
5 – 7 pm
Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery
5 – 8 pm
Starry Night Sip & Shop at Botanical Beauty
5 – 8 pm
Apres Ski at LandVest Lodge
5 – 9 pm
Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV
5:30 – 6:30 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse
6 – 9 pm
Sip and Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.
8 – 9:30 pm
Minnesingers Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church
Saturday, Dec. 9
8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest
10 am – 2 pm
Plum Hill School’s Annual Elves Faire at Federated Church
10 am – 2 pm
Open House at Edgartown Library
10 am – 3 pm
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green
10 am – 3 pm
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at the Carnegie
10 am – 3 pm
Handmade from the Heart at Daniel Fisher House
10 am – 4 pm
30th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
10 am – 4 pm
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-a-bus at Lower Main St. parking lot
10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery
10 am – 4 pm
Patio Party at Salte
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper
10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell
10 am – 6 pm
Author Book Signings at Edgartown Books
10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at the Black Dog
11 – 11:45 am
Christmas in Edgartown Parade on Main Street
11 am – 2 pm
Open House at St. Andrew’s Church
11 am – 2 pm
Natural History Museum Pop-up at Dune
11 am – 2 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits
11 am – 3 pm
Deck the Walls at Old Sculpin Gallery
11 am – 3 pm
Chappy Ferry Pop-up Shop at Memorial Wharf
11:45 am – 12:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
11:45 am – 1 pm
Photos with Santa at the Covington
12 – 2 pm
Destination M.V. at Plan It Martha’s Vineyard
12 – 3 pm
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green
12 – 3 pm
Holiday Cookie Decorating at Town MV
12 – 3 pm
Open House at Morning Glory Farm
12 – 3 pm
The S’mores, the Merrier at Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square
12 – 3 pm
Queen Frostine & the Sugar Plum Fairies at Sea Spa Salon
12 – 4 pm
Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church
12 – 5 pm
Fishing Santa at Kismet Outfitters
12 – 6 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel
12 – 9 pm
Ugly Sweater Competition at Town MV
12:30 – 1 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
12:30 – 1:30 pm
Gingerbread House Building with Waterfront Builders
1 – 1:30 pm
Buddy the Elf Breakfast: Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs
1 – 3 pm
Open House at Vincent House & Gardens
1:15 – 1:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
2 – 2:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
2:45 – 3:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
3 – 6 pm
Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting
3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s
3:45 – 4:15 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
4 – 5:30 pm
Minnesinger’s Annual Holiday Concert at Old Whaling Church
4 – 6:30 pm
Illuminate Mytoi Garden on Chappaquiddick
4 – 8 pm
Pelican Club Christmas
4:30 – 5 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
5 – 7 pm
Local Artisan Sip and Shop at Juniper
5:15 – 5:45 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
6 – 6:30 pm
Horse-drawn Carriage Ride at Harbor View Hotel
Sunday, Dec. 10
7 am – 2 pm
Breakfast All Day at Rosewater Market
8 am – 2 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
8:45 – 9:45 am
Holiday Hustle 5K Run or Walk at M.V. Boys & Girls Club
9 am – 12 pm
Pancake Breakfast with Santa at M.V. Boys & Girls Club
9 am – 9 pm
Alchemy’s Instagram Photo Contest
10 am – 3 pm
Teddy Bear Suite at Faraway Hotel
10 am – 3 pm
Artists in Residence Holiday Market at Faraway Hotel
10 am – 4 pm
Holiday Photo Backdrop at Untameable Gallery
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Costume Raffle at Juniper
10 am – 5 pm
Annual Holiday Sweater Contest at Nell
10 am – 5 pm
Annual Fortune Cookie Sale at Nell
10 am – 5 pm
Shop for a Cause at Salte
11 am – 1 pm
Holiday Dog Show with Al Fresco Tails in the Mini Park
12 – 2 pm
Annual Display of Crèches at Federated Church
3 – 8 pm
MVRHS Pop-up Store at Mad Martha’s
For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, visit christmasinedgartown.com.