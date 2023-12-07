New Tisbury town hall estimated at $15 million

A Tisbury group charged with coming up with a recommendation for a future town hall have recommended building a new, 10,000-square-foot facility on West William Street.

The consolidated town hall task group pitched the idea to the town’s select board on Wednesday for the 1.03-acre 55 West William Street site.

The group estimated the project to cost $15 million, but they are looking at ways to fund the project that wouldn’t impact the tax rate.

Employees in current town offices, split between the town hall and town hall annex, have raised concerns over mold and rodents.

“There have certainly been some questions about the health status of these offices over the course of the last six months while we’ve been reviewing this process,” task group chair Amy Houghton told the board Wednesday.

The 55 West William Street site was recommended partly because Tisbury already owns it. It’s also accessible, has adequate parking space, and is within walking distance of the Tisbury School, emergency services facility and senior center.

One or more lots adjacent to the site may also become available for relocation of the police department.

The cost estimate came from research by town administrator Jay Grande, and was partly based on the estimated cost per square foot of the Tisbury School project. “[The cost] might be a little lower. It might be a little higher,” said the task group’s Rick Homans. “But [$15 million] is in the ballpark for what this project will cost.”

The group had in mind three project funding sources. “We’re looking for revenue sources that would not require the town to have to increase any tax rates,” Houghton said.

Possible funding sources include a $10 million bond, to be issued when a bond for the emergency services facility building expires in 2025. The $615,000 annual payments used for that building could then be used instead to pay for a town hall, causing no increase in taxes. Another $4 million would come from stabilization funds. Where the additional $1 million will come from is to be determined.

The task group also recommended against purchasing modular units now leased for the ongoing Tisbury School building and renovation project. The units had been discussed as an option for temporary town offices while a new town hall is being built.

“In the course of the last two or three weeks,” Houghton said, “there has been much more information that has come to us [about the modular units]…The most cost-effective solution would be to leave one or two of those modulars on the site where they are.” Houghton added that using the modulars as temporary town offices would require construction to support their infrastructure capabilities.

“Why are we spending money to put people in a temporary situation while we’re building a permanent building?” posed the task group’s John Schilling. “They can stay where they are, especially with the repairs that have been done recently to the annex to solve some issues there.”

Schilling then asked the board to pull the warrant articles for the previously-set special town meeting that concerned purchasing the modular units.

The task group recommended that the board ask the task group or another body to develop a request for proposal (RFP) for the design and engineering of the new town hall.

The task group also recommended submitting a town meeting warrant article in April for $600,000 to proceed with design, engineering and development of a cost estimate and timeline for a new town hall. Their last recommendation yesterday was to issue an RFP for design and engineering and select a firm by summer.

“The last thing that we want to see is [these recommendations] come to [the board] and then this just gets kicked down the path for years to come,” Houghton said.

The select board voted at the meeting to accept the task group’s report, which does not — on its own — amount to accepting the recommendations.

The board then voted to forego the special town meeting on January 11, which would have included a warrant article for purchasing the modular units. The vote passed 2-1, with select board member Chrstina Colarusso voting no. Colarusso wanted to hold the special town meeting, partly due to a planned warrant article to fund the purchase and installation of a new generator at the police station.