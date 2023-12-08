Vineyard school community in mourning

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) announced in a Friday morning online post the passing of Yossi Monahan, a former student.

“As we come together to remember and celebrate Yossi, let us surround the Monahan family with love, support, and strength,” the announcement reads. “In the face of such profound loss, we may find solace in the cherished memories we hold dear.”

MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy said Yossi passed on Sunday, Dec. 3. Details of his death have not been publicized, and information about memorial services and support for the family will be shared as they become available.

Dingledy told The Times that Yossi moved to Colorado during his sophomore year of high school. He would have graduated this year. Before moving west, Yossi grew up on the Island where he attended the Chilmark School and West Tisbury School.

“He was connected with a ton of students at the school,” Dingledy said. “He was a free spirit, very unique, very creative, very empathetic and thoughtful.”

Yossi was also a member of the MVRHS swimming and sailing teams.

“That was very sad and unfortunate,” MVRHS athletics director Mark McCarthy said about Yossi’s passing, adding that his department was working to help students who competed with the young man in the grieving process.

It has been a tough year for the Vineyard school community. Longtime Tisbury School teacher Shannon Carbon passed away in October and MVRHS junior Waylon Sauer passed away after a fatal single-car crash.

“My heart just breaks from the loss this group of kids are going through this year,” Dingledy said.