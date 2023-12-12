Hanna Helena Rodrigues

Clarice Rodrigues and Alef Rodrigues of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Hanna Helena Rodrigues, on Dec. 4, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hanna weighed 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces.

Aurora Lee Ficarelli-Danberg

Morgen Schroeder and Alexander Ficarelli-Danberg of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Lee Ficarelli-Danberg, on Dec. 5, 2023 (her due date!), at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Aurora weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jacob James Crane

Julia Keller and Theodus Crane of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Jacob James Crane, on Dec. 8, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jacob weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.