Cribbage Club results

Twenty Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Sharon Barba with an 11/5 +102 card

Second, Patricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +71 card

Third, Collin Evanson with a 10/4 +39 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +58 card

Fifth, David Pothier with an 8/4 +12 card

We had six skunks (games won by more than 30 points)! Two people played the 24-point hand; Sharon Barba had two, and Tricia Bergeron had one. One flush crib by Tricia Bergeron rounded out the night, and we were all home by 8:30.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.