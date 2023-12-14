SSA strategic plan finalizations underway

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is finalizing a strategic plan to improve the long-term performance of its operations.

During a joint meeting between the SSA board and the Port Council on Tuesday morning, consultants from Raftelis presented a strategic plan framework for authority officials to consider.

The process began in February, and included gathering feedback from the public when there were calls for the electrification of ferries, and improving communication for travelers.

SSA staff also made various recommendations for improving investments in personnel. Staff called for a more comprehensive onboarding process to get new staff up to speed, increasing staff engagement in decisionmaking, and increased onsite visibility of authority management and leadership.

Parts of the framework made with SSA officials — like the organization’s vision, mission, and values — acted as a guide for what actions the authority should take. The implementation consisted of programs and projects the SSA would do to succeed in the goal areas, and “key performance indicators” — the quantifiable performance measures for each area.

These could help improve SSA operations and meet public and staff goals. There were five areas for improvement, including improving infrastructure and assets, alongside making them more sustainable; providing a safe and reliable service, investing in employees, engaging with communities, and ensuring financial sustainability.

Consultants also presented a possible new vision statement, after working with SSA officials: “The Steamship Authority is a lifeline for the Islands, and a valued and respected part of our communities; committed to the highest levels of safety and reliability, and to the stewardship of the Cape, Islands, and waterways.”

The consultants also suggested possible initiatives and performance indicators. Based on the presentation, if the SSA developed a separate plan that incorporates vessel hybridization for maintenance and greening of assets, the percentage of capital projects completed on time or within budget could be measurement tools. On the other hand, if the SSA wants to develop an engagement plan for each port community, indicators like the percentage change in social media followers or the number of outreach events held could be measured.

Aspects like the key performance indicators are subject to change, once the actual implementation is underway.

If the SSA adopts the plan’s framework, next steps would include finishing a comprehensive strategic plan and creating implementation templates for each outcome area, and Raftelis would provide ongoing support.

Raftelis Executive Vice President Julia Novak said further details about implementation would be discussed in January.

Some time was reserved for board members and councilors to ask questions and make comments.

SSA Martha’s Vineyard board representative Jim Malkin pointed out that there are various factors the authority needs to consider when making decisions, the biggest being capital.

“None of this is bad stuff … but you can only choose so much at one time,” he said.

Novak said as the SSA considers what is feasible, the plan would need to be integrated into the organization’s priorities.

“It doesn’t mean when they start implementing in January, everything’s done by March,” Novak said. “It doesn’t even mean it’s all done by next December … it is woven into the fabric of the organization to take these new things on, at the same time that they’re doing the other things to fulfill their mission.”

After further discussion, authority officials unanimously voted to hold another joint meeting next month regarding the strategic plan before voting on it.