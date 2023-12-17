Ferry cancellations, power outages possible Monday

The Steamship Authority is reporting possible cancellations on the Vineyard and Nantucket routes tomorrow in advance of a storm moving through the area.

Eversource says they have also brought over extra line crews to the Vineyard in advance of possible power outages.

The National Weather has issued a high wind warning for the Cape and Islands in effect Monday from 5 am until 7 pm. They are forecasting Southeast winds 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour, and seas 9 to 15 feet. Over an inch of rain is also possible on the Vineyard.

The Steamship is waiving change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled for Monday. They say that cancellations could occur the entire day on both routes.

Meantime, Eversource is preparing for outages. In a statement issued Sunday, they announced they are bringing out-of-state crews to help in Massachusetts, and are sending additional line and tree crews to the Vineyard.

Eversource president of regional electric operations Craig Hallstrom said because of the heavy rain forecasted, flooding is a concern.

“The ground is already highly saturated from recent rainfall and tree branches weakened, so the heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast have even greater potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages,” Hallstrom said Sunday. “With elevated flooding concerns, we are working today to prepare our underground system for possible issues, and we have extra crews and equipment staged around the state so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Eversource recommends assembling or restocking a storm kit, which should include flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food, any needed medications and other essentials.

Eversource also reminded customers to stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Outages can be reported online or by calling 800-592-2000.