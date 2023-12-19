Antone H. Rezendes Jr., 80 years old, son of Gertrude and Antone Rezendes Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Dec. 14, 2023, at Mass General Brigham in Salem.

Antone, known as “Tony,” was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Acushnet, and raised in his family home in West Tisbury. Tony was old school, a fundamental Islander, an “I remember-when”-er. He was hearty. He knew how to live off the land, and he loved sharing those life skills. Hunting, fishing, clamming, and crabbing brought bounty from all seasons. Out in the woods, or on the water, Tony had a lifetime of friends, others with old Island names, with whom he shared secret spots for landing monster stripers, bucks, or waterfowl. And through years of stories and midnight adventures, he passed those secrets down to his children, his grandchildren, and anyone else who tagged along, because in his book, you were always welcome.

Although he was a man of many hats, his most important roles were those of husband, father, and grandfather. If you were lucky enough to know Tony, you also knew about his family, because they were his world, and he devoted his life to being their anchor. He was proud of his Azorean heritage, and of passing on traditions, practical skills, and local history.

In his younger years, Tony solidified his work ethic as a plumber, drilling wells with his grandfather Amos Amaral, and painting houses with his dad, before dedicating 22 years to the Post Office. First at Alley’s General Store, and then at the West Tisbury Post Office, he knew every resident’s box number, and always made sure you got your mail. Born with the gift of gab, Tony was eager to explain life’s simple fixes. He had an answer and a solution for most anything, which came in handy when he and his wife bought a restaurant built in the 1850s.

Owning the Square Rigger Restaurant in Edgartown, which he bought in 1995, was one of Tony’s biggest successes. The family captained this legendary restaurant for more than 27 years. It was a building full of history and personality, stories and family traditions — a rite of passage for many. A place where everyone knew your name, and the staff and customers largely remained the same. Through this iconic Island eatery, he could humbly share the talents of his family, their Island heritage, and the infinitely quirky building with countless Islanders and visitors. For years, Tony answered the phone to book tables for birthdays and anniversaries, baked perfect popovers, and tirelessly made large batches of sea-to-table quahog chowder. He lived every day earnestly, the way he had always done.

If there is any grace to be found in such a loss, it is that he passed on his knowledge and work ethic over the years. A father figure to many, he accepted anyone who came his way, happy to give them a leg up or a second chance. He was quick with a joke, and could turn your day around. And as any good townie knows, Tony could be found — daily — on Alley’s porch, drinking coffee and laughing with his buddies. Often joined by his kin, he was predictable, a fixture of everyday West Tisbury, and regular cribbage games. He could be counted on for family SCAT games, Derby season, a good Friday night fish fry at the P.A., or shooting pool there with family.

Loved by his devoted and tight-knit family, Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Doreen (Metell) Rezendes; daughter Amy Del Torto and her partner Chris Joyce; son Dana Rezendes and wife Lori; daughter Jenny Dowd and husband Mike; by his grandchildren, Devin and Kendra Del Torto, and Nathan and Meghan Rezendes; and his grand-pups, Roxy, Kane, Huckleberry, and Luna; by his siblings, Cheryll Metell and husband Danny, and Vickie Thurber and husband Scott McArthur; as well as by nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

To know Tony was to love him. And now his legacy lives on his children and grandchildren.

The family welcomes all who wish to pay their respects to the Chapman Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 29, for a wake from 4 to 6 pm, and to the West Tisbury cemetery for a graveside service on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11 am, with a reception to follow at the P.A. Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the P.A. Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.