Vineyard Haven welcomes holiday spirit

Despite the rainy and windy weather over the past few weeks, Vineyard Haven’s Main Street turned into a winter wonderland on Sunday.

There was festive holiday music, hayrides, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

The holiday season in Vineyard Haven has also featured a window decorating competition for businesses on Main Street, State Road and Beach Road, which was organized by the Vineyard Haven Business Association.

The awards were announced on Tuesday. First Place went to the Shoe Store; second place went to Morrice Florist, and third place was awarded to Bunch of Grapes. An honorable mention for best traditional design went to The Beach House, and honorable mention with best classic design went to Timeless.

Judges were Scott Mullin, Rachel Baumrin and Taylor Stone representing the business association.

The plan is to make the window display competition a yearly tradition with the hopes of adding a “people’s choice” category to encourage community involvement.