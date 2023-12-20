Adding color to dark skies

The Louisa Gould Gallery opens “Winter Blossoms” as the first show of the 2024 season. It will be up before Christmas Eve, and throughout school vacation. The inspiration for this exhibit is to bring joy, beauty, and color to the darker days of winter. Experience 30 new original paintings by gallery artists Alexandra Averbach, Wooley Dutton, Nadia Mahfuz, Mary Parkman, and Peggy Turner Zablotny.

A champagne opening reception will take place on Friday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 6 pm. The gallery will be open daily through Dec. 31, and on long weekends during January, February, and March. Call or email to arrange a private appointment at 508-693-7373. Louisa Gould Gallery is at 54 Main St. in Vineyard Haven.