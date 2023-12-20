Harvest of the Month: Winter squash

Show a picture of a pumpkin to almost any child, and they will be able to identify this round, orange fruit that is ubiquitous in fall. The magic happens when you open up the whole wide world of winter squash to children and families. Some of my favorite varieties are buttercup, acorn, ‘Delicata,’ butternut, and ‘Koginut.’ Each squash has its own unique flavor, texture, color, and shape.

Winter squash have thicker skin, so they can last in the cupboard or on the counter for many weeks without rotting, so are the perfect produce to stock up on at this time of the year from your local farmer. Pick up some new-to-you varieties, and experiment with them! Roast slices to put on top of salad, make a soup, or add the purée to your oatmeal!

Try this Butternut Squash Purée with Tahini.

Butternut Squash Purée with Tahini

Recipe by Austine Racine and Maura Martin of Mo’s Lunch

1 large or 2 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes

4 cloves garlic, peeled

3 Tbsp. olive oil

⅓ cup tahini

¼ to ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock, warm

Preheat the oven to 425°. Toss squash and garlic cloves on a large sheet tray with the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 20 to 25 minutes, or until soft and browned in spots.

Let squash cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a food processor along with the tahini. Drizzle in a little bit of stock at a time, and pulse until you have a smooth consistency to your liking. Season to taste with more salt and pepper.

Alternatively, for a thicker and more rustic purée, transfer squash to a bowl, add the tahini, and mash with a fork or potato masher until well-combined. Thin out with some stock if needed. Season with salt and pepper.