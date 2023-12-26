State grant boosts recreational fishing on Chappy

The Trustees of Reservations have been awarded $25,000 to help enhance recreational fishing opportunities in Edgartown, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced last week.

Funded through the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) revenue from the sale of fishing permits, the grant will go toward the repair of off-road vehicle roadways and access to the Chappaquidick’s Tom’s Neck.

The Trustees will be repurposing dredge materials to protect pathways and add resilience to areas that are experiencing erosion, a recent press release says;

“This project will provide continued access to Tom’s Neck, which is an example of adaptive management that the Trustees are using to continue their mission of protecting the local environment and promoting access,” the release states.

“This grant is not just an infrastructure investment; it’s a commitment to protect our coastline and preserve our Island’s rich tradition of saltwater fishing,” State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth is quoted in the release. “By ensuring that Tom’s Neck remains a cherished fishing spot for years to come, we are expanding access to responsible ocean recreation and safeguarding the Island’s coastal integrity for residents and visitors alike.”

“Recreational fishing is not only a treasured pastime on Martha’s Vineyard, but also a significant economic engine and essential aspect of Island culture,” State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, said. “A state grant of $25,000 to improve access to a popular Edgartown fishing spot is welcomed news for the community and further supports the Trustees of Reservations mission of environmental protection and access.”