Corliss Maciel

Corliss R.(Corly) Maciel, 66, of Vineyard Haven, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at Mass General Hospital.

He was the brother of Neal J. Maciel; the father of Denver Maciel and uncle of Curtis Michael Maciel.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Vineyard Haven. A reception will follow at the P.A. Club. Please bring a dish to share.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

