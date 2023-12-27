Faces and places in 2023

From Gabe Bellebuono’s job as an onshore — and offshore — wind tech to the young sailor Landon Cormie, to Dr. Charles Silberstein’s take on writer’s block, we took a deep dive into our Island community, met some interesting people, and visited interesting places.

Early in the year, Ray Whitaker wrote about ketamine therapy, and we met some Island dog groomers. March brought coverage of the annual Spelling Bee, with Seth Hyde from the West Tisbury School winning the whole shebang. We checked in with the Vanderhoop family on the state of shellfishing up-Island, and we celebrated 25 years of growth at Polly Hill Arboretum.

In April, we enjoyed Tiger Scout Anastasia Sola’s victory at the Pinewood Derby, and in May we discovered the Library of Things, where you can check out everything from a sewing machine to croquet sets and ukuleles. We checked in with Indiana Colts owner Jim Isray, and wrote about his extensive rock ’n’ roll memorabilia collection in June.

We were there in July when columnist Nancy Slonim Aronie led her Writing from the Heart workshop with campers from Camp Jabberwocky. Of course, August brought the Ag Fair, Grand Illumination, and the fireworks. We also met scrimshaw artist Darrel Morris that month. Features writer Allison Roberts stayed close to home as she attended the Wampanoag Powwow in September. Fall also brought us the Barn Raisers Ball, as well as visits to Native Earth Teaching Farm and the Cribbage Club. We watched as Chef Deon prepared Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of Islanders, along with a little help from his friends. This month, we followed Charter School students as they met with their mentors in the community, and we learned what foods some Island chefs enjoy most at the holidays. Looking back on all of these stories is a reminder of what a gift this community is to all of us, and we are happy to share it with you!