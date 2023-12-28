Up-Island Council on Aging: January 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays. Wishing health and happiness to you and yours in the new year.
Mondays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- 4th Monday, PediCare Clinic by appointment. This service is on hiatus from January to March.
- 7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com
Tuesdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom), email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
- 2 – 5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.
Wednesdays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!
- 2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.
- 3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, table centerpieces, and so much more.
Thursdays
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.
Fridays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- 1 pm Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.
Special Events:
- Thursdays in January: Jan. 4, 11, 18, & 25, from 2 – 3:30 pm, join us for “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone,” Dan Buettner’s new documentary series that explores the science of lifestyles behind longevity.
- The Falmouth shopping trips are back!!! Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up … space is limited.
- Wednesday, Jan. 10, Soup and Games
- Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be making soap
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers: Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!
Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging, or for the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.