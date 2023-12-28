Up-Island Council on Aging: January 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays. Wishing health and happiness to you and yours in the new year.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

4th Monday, PediCare Clinic by appointment. This service is on hiatus from January to March.

7 pm, Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom), email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

2 – 5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!

2nd Tuesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap making, origami, reusable food wraps, gift wrapping, table centerpieces, and so much more.

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday by noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Special Events:

Thursdays in January: Jan. 4, 11, 18, & 25, from 2 – 3:30 pm, join us for “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone,” Dan Buettner’s new documentary series that explores the science of lifestyles behind longevity.

The Falmouth shopping trips are back!!! Call 508-693-2896 to get the full scoop and sign up … space is limited.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, Soup and Games

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1:30 pm, the ProCRAFTinators Group will be making soap

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers: Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!

Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging, or for the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.