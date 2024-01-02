Island WWII veteran hits centennial milestone

1 of 6

Island World War II veteran Clarence Miller Bannister turned 100 years old on New Years Day, Jan. 1.

The senior Bannister was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and first inducted into the service on June 28, 1943; he was honorably discharged on Feb. 24, 1946 at the former Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Clarence served in the Pacific Theater of WWII and was stationed in the Philippines.

His sons, Quinton and Amaury Bannister, told The Times about their father in the days before his centennial birthday.

Clarence earned several awards for his service: the Pacific Theater Service Medal with one bronze star, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

His family is originally from the Washington, DC area. He would marry his wife, Ethel, on Sept. 17, 1948. They were together for 71 years until her passing in 2019.

Quinton told The Times that the Bannisters had visited his grandmother on the Vineyard since the early 1960’s; she worked as a summertime maid for an Island family in West Chop. The Bannisters would eventually move to the Island around 1968, after the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Martha’s Vineyard, Clarence would become a food and produce manager with The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company in Edgartown, more commonly known as A&P. The store was located where Stop & Shop currently stands.

Clarence was a frequent visitor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Oak Bluffs, and Quintin said a birthday card reading “100” was prepared with loads of messages from members of the VFW. A card was also prepared with messages from individuals from the Packer Company in Vineyard Haven, who had worked with Clarence before.

Currently, Clarence lives at Henrietta Brewer House, an assisted living facility in Tisbury.

There aren’t many veterans who served during WWII remaining on the Island. Dukes County veteran’s services officer Randy Dull told The Times said there are only four or five veterans from the Greatest Generation still on the Vineyard. Veteran Bob Penney from Oak Bluffs turned 100 earlier this summer.