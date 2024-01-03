Brian M. Daur of Port Chester, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 29, 2023. He was 43.

Brian was born in Greenwich, Conn., on March 14, 1980. He graduated from Tisbury School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where he played basketball, track, and football. He attended Southern Connecticut University, and was a paramedic with the Fire Department of New York for eight years before joining the Navy. He was stationed in New London, Conn.

He is survived by his wife, Gisela Daur; his two daughters, Ashanti and Schyler Daur; his parents, Sandra Kenney (Douglas Asselin Sr.) of Vineyard Haven, and George Daur (Paula) of Shelton, Conn.; and his two brothers, Patrick Daur and Douglas Asselin Jr. of Vineyard Haven.

Services will be held in New York at a date to be determined.

