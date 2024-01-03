W.T. Town Moderator not seeking reelection

Dan Waters, West Tisbury town moderator, has given notice that he won’t seek reelection.

April 2024 will be his 10th and final Annual Town Meeting as moderator.

Waters began as town moderator in April 2015 after running unopposed.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in office,” Waters wrote in a statement. “Moderating West Tisbury town meetings has been an honor and a privilege, and has given me deep faith in the democratic process.”

Waters cited a desire to allow others the moderator role. “Recent history offers many examples of people who enjoyed their time in public office too much, and did not step aside to allow others to serve. I’m determined not to be one of those people.”

“I look forward to helping the next person learn the ropes,” Waters added.