Superintendent contract still not finalized

The All-Island School Committee has not been able to reach an agreement with Martha’s Vineyard superintendent Richie Smith since discussions around renewing his contract began in November.

Committee chair Amy Houghton provided a brief update during a Thursday evening, All Island meeting before the committee entered into an executive session to discuss details regarding the superintendent’s contract.

Houghton said a proposal had been presented to Smith. “The superintendent has come back with some questions and possible changes,” Houghton said, adding she felt it was important to enter into the executive session for this discussion.

The committee voted 8-1 to enter into an executive session. Committee member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote, who pushed for the contract negotiations to be done in public.

“I think the people in public should see how well we’re working to resolve this contract negotiation,” he said.

Smith was appointed to a two-year contract in 2022 to fill out the remaining term of former Martha’s Vineyard superintendent Matt D’Andrea. The contract included a one-year evaluation period. During the evaluation this past November, Smith received high remarks from committee members and a school personnel subcommittee was tasked with working out contract details.

Since the November meeting, school officials have held four executive sessions — including on Thursday — “to conduct strategy sessions in preparation for negotiations with nonunion personnel or to conduct collective bargaining sessions or contract negotiations with nonunion personnel.” November and December meeting agendas for the subcommittee also listed “superintendent’s contract renewal” and “superintendent’s goals” as items after the executive session.

Administrative assistant to the superintendent Ellie Parece said that Smith’s current contract ends on June 30.