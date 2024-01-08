Island Grown executive director to step down

Island Grown Initiative has announced that its longtime executive director, Rebecca Haag, will be stepping down and retiring this spring.

Haag has been at the helm of the Island organization since 2016.

In that time, Island Grown Initiative officials say that they have quadrupled in size.

“During her tenure IGI’s growth has succeeded because of her commitment to strong Island-wide partnerships, an engaged board, dedicated staff, and generous support from our donors. Rebecca helped build an infrastructure that will allow us to carry on our meaningful work,” IGI Board chair Gail Arnold said in a recent statement.

The nonprofit focuses on bridging the gap in local food insecurity and providing Island sourced produce to Vineyard residents and businesses. Along with its multiple community-oriented programs geared toward sustainable local farming and promoting regenerative agriculture and biodiversity, IGI, through its summer lunches, farmers market, and year-round Food Pantry, continues to serve thousands of Islanders each month.

IGI co-founder and senior program director Noli Taylor and managing director Michelle Gittlen will be working closely with the IGI board as the organization launches a search for Haag’s replacement.

In the announcement, Haag shares that before she steps down, she hopes to be able to fulfill some outstanding goals: “To raise the additional $1 Million needed to fully fund employee housing, open the Pantry’s permanent home, and establish an endowment to ensure the future financial security of IGI,” she said.

“It has been an honor to lead IGI and work with a committed and talented team to strengthen and build our programs,” Haag added. “My hope is that we have established a path toward a more equitable and sustainable food system on the Island.”