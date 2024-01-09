Cribbage Club results

Nineteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at our NEW LOCATION, the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. The results were as follows:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/5 +81 card

Second, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +77 card

Third, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +61 card

Fourth, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +62 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +33 card

There were three 24-point hands, by George Giosmas, Bo Picard, and Sharon Barba.

If you want to come and try your luck, please join us on any Wednesday at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Culinary Dining Room. Park by the tennis courts, and come in the door across the street from there. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm, SHARP.