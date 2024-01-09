Edgartown: Clothing swap, Community Chess, Misty Meadows, and quilting

I’m sitting here writing watching the rain outside my windows and the snow at the Patriots game. January is definitely here. And my boy went back to Arizona this weekend, so between that and the weather, I was planning on sulking all day in my jammies. Alas, I have an errand to run, so I must bundle up and face the yucky weather. But at least it’s not snowing.

Is it time to clean out your drawers and closets? Have your kids outgrown some clothes and need larger sizes? Edgartown School librarian Nancy Cole’s seventh grade enrichment class is working with the Edgartown library to organize a clothing swap at the public library on Jan. 20, from 2 until 4 pm. The swap will be for childrens’ clothing, newborn to teen sizes, and they ask for clean and gently used items. If you donate a bag of clothes, you can get a coupon to attend the swap. This will help with crowd control. Everything of course is free. Clothing can be dropped off at the Edgartown library, or at the Edgartown School. We’ll have a box out front of the school in the morning, and during pickup in the afternoon.

Last week was a busy birthday week. This week, only three: Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Becky Minnich on Jan. 11 and Anne Williamson on Jan. 14, and Cathy Merrill on Jan. 16.

There is a teen poetry workshop series at the Edgartown library on Jan. 11 and 25 from 3 to 4 pm for teens ages 14 through 18. The host is poet and library programs director Claudia Taylor. Each session, teens will learn a different technique, and write and share their work in a positive setting. Registration is required, at edgartownlibrary.org.

Mondays at the high school cafeteria offer up the MVRHS Community Chess Nights, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. They welcome all levels, and will have 12 boards available, but you are welcome to bring your own as well. These nights are free. For more information, contact tj.reap@mvyps.org.

An online event, “Connecting with the Herd: Misty Meadows Winter Update,” is scheduled for Jan. 17, from 5:30 to 6 pm. You can register by clicking the link at Misty Meadows MV.

This is a great chance to hear what’s new at the farm, and see the trailer for their new documentary.

I started a T shirt quilt for Riley last year, made from all of his favorite T shirts that he left behind when he joined the Marines. I got it mostly done before Christmas 2022 and then … stopped. At any rate, I finished it last week, and I’m pretty proud of it. Riley likes it, but has no use for something so warm in the barracks of Yuma, Ariz., so into a crate and storage it will go until the time comes that he might be ready for it. If not, I might just keep it. It’s quite cozy, if I do say so myself. I have a lot to learn, including the actual “quilting” part, which I didn’t do on this one. I cheated and tied off sections to secure the layers. But it’s fun to learn, and I’ve discovered I enjoy sewing, so maybe I’ve got my new hobby. But maybe I’ll work on a smaller scale.

Well, as I wrote this, the weather turned from rain to snow. The first one is always pretty and has a little magic to it, though it didn’t amount to much at all. But I hope we don’t get too much this winter. I’m not a fan. If it does snow this winter, I’m thinking I should get out there and try to enjoy it. Maybe go sledding, or break out my old snowshoes. We shall see what the winter will bring.

That’s all I’ve got, folks. Very quiet here on the island in January. I’d love to get your news and events. Feel free to email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com with anything you’d like to share.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.