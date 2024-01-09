Tisbury: Music concert, beach cleanup, Elizabeth Whelan class, and Great Decisions

Heard on Main Street: When in doubt, just take the next small step.

I was very sorry to learn that my late husband’s brother, Allen Gifford Mayhew, died on New Year’s Day, just weeks short of his 90th birthday. His last visit here was for Donald’s funeral in 2019. Allen, his wife Doris, and children Jane and Douglas lived in New Jersey. Allen often came back by himself. His parents, Everett Mayhew and Beatrice Gifford, were Islanders. Beatrice studied nursing and was the superintendent of our first hospital on the Island. Like so many children, Allen and Donald grew up enjoying many visits here to relatives and grandparents.

The M.V. Chamber Music Society presents baritone David Behnke and pianist David Rhoderick in a performance of Franz Schubert’s “Die schöne Müllerin” on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 pm, in the sanctuary of the West Tisbury Church. The concert marks the 200th anniversary of Schubert’s seminal work, fourth in a series by the artists exploring the song cycles of the 19th century. The 20 songs of the cycle tell the story of a young man who falls in love with the beautiful miller’s daughter, from cheerful optimism through exultant hope, finally descending into deep despair.

The Vineyard Conservation Society is teaming up with the Lagoon Pond Association in honor of Martin Luther King. On Monday, Jan. 15, from 2 pm until sunset, volunteers will be posted at 3 locations around the lagoon with bags, gloves, and ice cream tokens for the kids. All are welcome to help at Lagoon Pond Landing, Tisbury Marketplace (behind Beach Road restaurant), and Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs. Bring your own gloves and reused bag, if you have them.

The Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meets in person and online at 2 pm on Thursday, Jan, 18. This month is “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane. Copies of the book are available at the desk. Email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org for link.

Island artist Elizabeth Whelan offers “How to Draw Snowy Scenes” on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1:30 to 3 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. She will lead a drawing class using graphite or charcoal (dry colored media like colored pencils or pastels work as well), focusing on the wintery landscape. Bring your favorite sketch paper and other supplies. Space is limited, adults only. Contact Elizabeth at erwhelan@gmail.com to register.

Great Decisions, the foreign policy discussion group of the Foreign Policy Association, will meet every Thursday, from 6 to 7 pm, on Zoom and in person at the Vineyard Haven library, starting Thursday, Feb. 1. Participation is limited to 25 people. Contact Ruth Konigsberg at rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211, ext. 115.

The West Tisbury Knitting Group welcomes all at 5 pm on Tuesdays at the West Tisbury library. Or you can play Canasta on Wednesdays at 3 pm. There is also a Winter Wellness Workshop.

The M.V. Film Society offers opera and ballet as well as ‘the greatest fish story ever told” this month. Next Sunday afternoon’s film at 4 pm, “In the Whale” sounds unbelievable: “In an experience of biblical proportions, Packard was engulfed by a humpback whale, caught in the watery cavity of its massive mouth. After some 30 seconds of a pitch-black captivity, in which he expected to die, he was spit out, fins first, to the surface, where Mayo and another fisherman rescued him.”

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out on Saturday to Donna Paulson, and on Sunday to Tyler Paulson. Happy birthday to Chuck Downing on Wednesday. Celebrate Benjamin Franklin’s birthday on Wednesday: Go fly a kite.

Heard on Main Street: Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” —Martin Luther King Jr.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.